OH NO! Kanwar Dhillon confirms he wouldn’t enter Bigg Boss Season 17 as a wild card entry for this shocking reason

MUMBAI :Kanwar Dhillon is one of the popular actors of the television industry and has a massive fan following.

He is ruling the television screens these days with his role as Shiva in Star Plus's most successful show Pandya Store.

His pair with Alice is loved by the audience and they consider them as one of the most loved and iconic pairs on television.

A few months back there was news doing the rounds that Kanwar would be part of Bigg Boss Season 17 and he was almost confirmed for the show but then he backed out and the reason is still unknown.

His fans were disappointed that they wouldn’t be able to see him in the reality show as he could be a good player for the show.

Now in a recent event Kanwar while interacting with the media was asked the reason why he didn’t do the show and how the fans were disappointed to which the actor said that “Things didn’t work out what to do, but I won’t enter the house as a wild card contestant as it doesn’t make sense just because once Elvish won doesn’t mean it will be the case every time”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to see the actor in the reality show as they would see him in a new avatar.

The actor had taken to social media and confirmed that he wouldn’t be doing the show and said that surely in the future someday he would be part of the show.

Would you like to see Kanwar in the show?

Let us know in the comments below?

