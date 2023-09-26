Oh No! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals Pictures of herself having severe bruises

Challengers are expected to carry out the feats first and establish a standard for the show's contestants, who will then attempt to surpass or match the challenge set by Challengers. By far, episodes starring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Faisal Shaikh have already been broadcast on television. The challenger for the upcoming week will be Hina Khan.
Divyanka

MUMBAI: With her outstanding performance as a challenger on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya astounded the audience. Challengers Week was officially launched by the show's creators for the first time ever. The rivals for this season's contestants were introduced as promising contestants from previous seasons. As challengers, Faisal Shaikh, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Hina Khan joined the competition.

Also read: Girl power! Divyanka Tripathi recalls the time she slapped a man for misbehaving, read more

Take A Look:-

Divyanka Dahiya Tripathi is quite reserved and well-behaved. However, her persona does permanently change when it comes to stunts. For her time on the show, the actress received hashtags like #MagarRani and #DhakadGirl.

In earlier episodes, Divyanka pulled off a complex dynamic feat that called for strong arms. She did the stunt beautifully, but she also got hurt. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 actress from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein released a photo of the scars she received while completing the dramatic stunt, as well as a preview of her journey to Cape Town.

Divyanka's appearance in Banoo Main Teri Dulhan garnered her countless fans. With the show, she became well-known. She tried her hand at comedy after the show with Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story. With the success of her role as Ishita in the television series Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, her career trajectory took off. She took part in reality competitions like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye.

Additionally well-received was her OTT collaboration with Rajeev Khandelwal, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. On July 8, 2016, Divyanka wed Vivek Dahiya, her co-star from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in a lavish ceremony in Bhopal that was followed by a celebrity-studded celebration in Mumbai.

Also read:WOW! Divyanka Tripathi reveals who is the person who introduced her to the media industry, shares about how she was as a child and much more

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- Pinkvilla

Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera Qayamat Ki Raat Yeh Hai Aashiqui State of Siege: 26/11 Pavitra Rishta 2 Banoo Main Teri Dulhan Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story Ramayan Savdhaan India Divyanka Tripathi Vivek Dahiya KKK13 Rohit Shetty TV TellyChakkar
