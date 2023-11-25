Oh No! Mohsin Khan suffers food poisoning, continues shooting for his OTT show

Mohsin who was shooting for his upcoming web show in Goa with Eisha Singh is now in Mumbai and has not been keeping well. Unfortunately he has been diagnosed with food poisoning.
MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one popular face of the television industry. He is popularly known for his role in Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin became a household name for his role of Kartik Goenka in the show. Before Yeh Rishta, Mohsin has been a part of shows like Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Love By Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Dream Girl, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Well, it's been almost two years since Mohsin bid adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Mohsin who was shooting for his upcoming web show in Goa with Eisha Singh is now in Mumbai and has not been keeping well. Unfortunately he has been diagnosed with food poisoning. 

A source said, “Mohsin has not been keeping very well, but the actor has made sure that he still gives his best and has been shooting for the show.”

Mohsin continues to shoot despite being unwell and this shows his dedication toward his craft.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery.

Recently Mohsin had given another health update to his fans on social media where he wrote, “Health is finally better…Now I make sure to only eat healthy! I had NAFLD (that’s Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) I was hospitalized a few times and it was terrible Mashallah I’m much better now.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- Indiaforums

