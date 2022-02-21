Oh NO! Parineetii's Parineet aka Anchal Sahu all decked up as bride but where is the Bridegroom?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineeti is making a lot of headlines. According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles.

In a video, we see Anchal Sahu all decked up as a bride waiting for the upcoming episode to be shot. Moreover, she is looking so beautiful in her attire. Also, the question arises as where is the groom? Take a look at this video to know more.

Check out the video:

Fans are very excited to see what's going to happen in the upcoming episode and are eagerly waiting for their marriage episode to come.

