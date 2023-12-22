Oh No! Pavitra Punia confirms breakup with Eijaz Khan? The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress says, “I have lost a lot in life…”

While these are still rumors, there are other actors who announced their breakups and left fans heartbroken and devastated. However Eijaz shared a picture with Pavitra and wrote, “Inspiration” and seemed like things were ok between the lovers.
Pavitra

MUMBAI: Recently the news of Television actors Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia having trouble in their relationship surfaced and left fans worried. While these are still rumors, there are other actors who announced their breakups and left fans heartbroken and devastated. However Eijaz shared a picture with Pavitra and wrote, “Inspiration” and seemed like things were ok between the lovers.

Also Read-Must Read! Bigg Boss 14’s Eijaz Khan rubbishes rumors of break up with Pavitra Punia; duo set to marry soon?

Pavitra has now reacted to the rumors of her breakup with Eijaz saying, “I really feel for my fans and I am connected with them. I really request everyone to be calm and composed and give us privacy. Please support me in whatever I am doing and support Eijaz also and let peace be there. Whatever happens, it happens for a reason. I am really keen and focussed towards my career right now. I’ve just lost my father, he was my biggest support.”

Pavitra further added, “This is all I can say, right now I am just focused on my career. I have lost a lot in life, the last thing I could have lost is my father. It is a very touchy topic. For me, no marriage right now, I just want to take care of my family. Jab do log ek rishte mein hote hain. They know what happened between them and they are not comfortable talking about it as we are educated and sensible enough to maintain privacy and respect for each other.”

Take a look at Eijaz’s recent post;

In October last year, Pavitra had announced her engagement and shared some lovely picture with Eijaz;

Also Read-Must Read! Pavitra Punia of Bigg Boss 14 fame breaks down talking about her father’s demise

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit-Bollywoodshaadis

