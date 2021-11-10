Oh No: Raqesh Bapat to exit the Bigg Boss 15 house owing to health issues!

MUMBAI: After Bigg Boss OTT, Bigg Boss 15 has turned out to be a massive entertainer.

Actor Shamita Shetty is seen as a contestant in the show and has been missing Raqesh Bapat in the house. Shamitha and Raqesh met in Bigg Boss OTT and fell head over heels in love with each other.

Raqesh, recently entered Bigg Boss 15 to surprise his lady love. However, it seems that he will be exiting the house sooner than expected.

The actor has reportedly been hospitalized due to worsening health.

Well, it's indeed bad news for Raqesh Bapat fans as they were indeed happy with his entry into the Bigg Boss 15 house. Let us tell you, Raqesh Bapat has been admitted to a hospital as he had suffered kidney stone pain last night. After learning about the same, his fans started praying for his speedy recovery on Twitter.

Credit: Filmibeat