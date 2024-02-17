Oh No! Shark Tank India 3: Aman Gupta SURPRISED as entrepreneurs disclose zero bank balances during pitches; Says ‘Business kaha hai? Maal bhi bikk nahi raha’

The show's producers recently released a promotional video featuring co-owners of a sustainable athleisure clothing firm selling their idea to the sharks'. They claimed that their company is "India's first and only sustainable athleisure company" and stated that they intend to grow it to a Rs 100 crore brand.
Aman Gupta

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India season three, Aman Gupta will be taken aback when pitchers discover they have no bank balance. The show's producers recently released a promotional video featuring co-owners of a sustainable athleisure clothing firm selling their idea to the sharks'. They claimed that their company is "India's first and only sustainable athleisure company" and stated that they intend to grow it to a Rs 100 crore brand.

However, when asked about their bank balance, Sharks' was surprised to learn that, despite sales of Rs 1.5 lakh, the company had no bank balance. Angered and stunned by the information, Aman Gupta questioned Pitchers, “Aap keh rahe hai ki Rs 1.50 lakh ki sale ho rahi hai, paise zero hai. To hum invest kisme kar rahe hai. Business kaha hai? Maal bhi bikk nahi raha (You are telling us that Rs 1.50 lakh’s sale is happening, money is zero. So, where will we invest, where is the business? Your products are also not selling)”.

Vineeta Singh also added, “Ye jo financial indiscipline aapne dikhaya hai, that is baffling me (The financial indiscipline that you have shown is baffling me)”.

Shark Tank India returned for season three on January 22, 2024. Shark Tank India Season 3 featured several familiar sharks from previous seasons, including Namita Thapar, Executive Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals Limited, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of Boat, Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, Founder and Director of Shaadi.com, and Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics.

They were joined by new Sharks such as Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of Car Dekho, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder of OYO, Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts, and Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Capital. Recently, film producer Ronnie Screwvala joined the show.

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television, Bollywood, and the OTT medium.

