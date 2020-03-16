Oh No! Vihan aka Mohit annoys these co-stars in GHKKPM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

In this video, we see that Vihan aka Mohit has caught Sheetal Maulik aka Sonali Chavan, Sneha Bhawsar aka Karishma Chavan and Tanvi Thakkar aka Shivani Chavan gossiping on the sets. Take a look at this video to see that fun banter below.

Meanwhile in the show we have seen that, Pakhi will later make up fake false allegations against Sai, claiming that she was unable to find a surrogate and thus has not revealed many details about the surrogacy.

Geeta and her husband will become terrified and refuse to undergo the procedure.

Pakhi will cleverly brainwash Geeta and her husband, even having Geeta block Sai's number so she cannot get in touch and clear up the disagreement.

Will Pakhi be able to succeed in her dirty games or not?

