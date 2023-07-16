Oh No! When John Abraham got angry with Krushna Abhishek for mocking his acting skills and stormed off his comedy show

There have also been times when comedians like Krushna Abhishek have gotten celebs upset. One such incident happened on the sets of Comedy Night Bachao when John Abraham came along with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin.
John Abraham

MUMBAI :Krushna Abhishek is one of the most popular and loved personalities on television. The actor has come up the hard way with a lot of passion and dedication. He ruled the television screens with his performance as Sapna in one of the most successful comedy shows on television, The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor has a massive fan following who love him.

There have also been times when comedians like Krushna Abhishek have gotten celebs upset. One such incident happened on the sets of  Comedy Night Bachao when John Abraham came along with Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin. Krushna, who is known for his comic timing, joked with John about his past movies. John took offense and stormed off the sets. He later refused to dance on stage with him and Sonakshi Sinha.

Krushna told a news portal, “John and I have known each other for many years now and he is the only Bollywood actor who called me when my father passed away recently. I am really sad that I upset him. I was cracking jokes on his earlier films like ‘Paap’. That’s when he told me that those were his favourite films.”

He further continued, “Sometime later when he refused to shake a leg with Sonakshi and me on stage, I realised that he was upset. He soon walked out and I ran after him, but he left. I want to apologise to him; I haven’t slept for the last few days because of this. I specially flew down from my shoot in Kulu Manali because John had agreed to be on the show. I hope he understands and forgives me.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

