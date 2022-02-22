Oh No! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Preesha aka Sargun Kaur Luthra reveals major twist in the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Star Plus's popular show ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ stars Sargun Kaur Luthra as Dr. Preesha Srinivasan. She is a single mom of a 5-year-old Ruhi in the show. The show is about to showcase high voltage drama in the upcoming storyline.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Rudraksh to confront Bunty with the truth, Bunty ready to make things worse between Rudraksh and Preesha

In this video we see Sargun Kaur Luthra who plays the character of Preesha and Abrar Qazi who plays the character of Rudra are up to something that is unmissable. We can also see Monty goofing up with the co-stars which is so adorable.

Check out the video:

As in the video we see all the blood stains on the actors forehead it definitely gives a hint of something massive and terrible is going to happen in the upcoming track of the show. Moreover, fans are eagerly waiting what's going to happen next in the show.

Also read: MAJOR TWIST! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudra Finds out that it was Bunty who was behind the fraud!

Meanwhile in the current track we that, Preesha gets proof against Bunty in the scholarship scam and things are falling apart. It's unbelievable but Preesha presents the proof to Rudraksh. He couldn't trust what he is seeing so he agrees to confront Bunty about this. This time Bunty is aware that Preesha has her hands on the proof and thus he prepares his lies to get away with it. Bunty prepares his set of lies and now he will prove Preesha wrong and will make Rudraksh burst out at Preesha.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com