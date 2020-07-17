Ojaswi Aroraa roped in for Zee TV’s next?

MUMBAI : Sometime back we broke the news about Jaasvand Entertainment bringing a new comedy show on Zee TV tentatively titled Mera Pati. The makers have apparently roped in Adaa Khan and Rajveer Singh as the main leads

Now, the latest we hear is that actress Ojaswi Aroraa, who rose to fame with Kya Hal, Mister Panchal, is also in talks for the project. If things materialize then even Ojaswi will play one of the leads in the show.

We tried reaching out to Ojaswi but she remained unavailable for a comment.

The shooting of the show is expected to begin in the first week of August.

