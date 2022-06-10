OMG! Aishwarya Khare caught stealing THIS from Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Rohit Suchanti; here's how she saved herself from him

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti make for a really amazing on-screen pair in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi.  

 

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Bhagyalakshmi stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti in the lead roles.

The show is working wonders on the small screens ever since its launch. 

Aishwarya and Rohit are seen playing Lakhsmi and Rishi's roles respectively.

The new on-screen jodi has received tremendous love and support from the viewers. Fans fondly refer to them as RishMi. 

Ekta Kapoor's show is being loved by the viewers with some exciting twists and turns taking place. 

Currently, the viewers are enjoying the fact that Rishi and Lakshmi are together. 

Rishi is trying to save Lakshmi from a court case. 

While this track will ensure more drama, the star cast never fails to have fun in between the shots. 

And now, Aishwarya has shared a fun reel where she is seen stealing Rohit's fun and she gets caught. 

However, Aishwarya definitely managed to save herself from this situation by giving her mobile number to Rohit. 

Take a look:

The duo's expressions were right on point and the video is too funny to be missed. 

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: WOW! Bhagyalakshmi’s Smita Bansal and Uday Tikekar’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ connection! Check it Out!

