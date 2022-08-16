OMG! Akasa Singh finally breaks her silence on her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal

Akasa and Pratik met on Bigg Boss and they bonded well and since then there are rumours of her dating the actor and finally, the singer has spoken about what she thinks of Pratik.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 09:30
OMG! Akasa Singh finally breaks her silence on her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and since day one he had been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where he was the center of attraction and created havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

The audience thought that he deserved to win Bigg Boss. But unfortunately, he couldn’t and he turned out to be the first runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Akasa Singh in the Bigg Boss house and fans did like their bond.

On the other hand, Akasa is a professional singer and the two had met on Bigg Boss 15 where they shared a great bond of friendship, and their dating rumours sparked up from the show.

Recently during an interview, Akasa broke her silence on what she thinks about Pratik where the singer said, “I was not playing the game and I wasn’t giving the nomination so much importance, so I thought I should sit and spend time with him because I felt he was a good human being.”

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now” )

She further added, “He is a very genuine person and what people didn’t see at that time was that I was close to Umar and Simba also, it’s just that I found my comfort zone with him and we started to spend time together and that’s where the rumours began.”

Well, there is no doubt that Akasa and Pratik make a very cute pair, and the audience loves to watch them together.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows KARAN KUNDRAA Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Asim Riaz Pratik Sehajpal Tejasswi Prakash Vidhi Pandya Shamita Shetty Miesha Iyer Ishaan Sehgal Afsana Khan Vishal Kotian TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 09:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”
MUMBAI  :Also read:...
WOW! Nakuul Mehta's TRAVEL DIARIES will make you pack your bags
MUMBAI :Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular actors on the small screens.The actor is currently seen in Sony TV's...
Exclusive! Mental health is very important, and facing the camera gives me a sense of calm: Amaara Sangam
MUMBAI : Amaara Sangam is getting an amazing response from fans for the recently released web series Rudra, which has...
Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal speaks about his future projects and talks about the return of the pop- culture
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
Exclusive! Manan Joshi talks about his best memories from the show and reveals his future projects, Check out
MUMBAI: Manan Joshi is a known television actor and he rose to fame with his character of 'Vaibhav Toshniwal' in Shubh...
Anupamaa: Face-Off! Anupamaa’s threat to Barkha leaves her shocked
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Recent Stories
OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”
OMG! The time when Govinda felt betrayed by Sanjay Dutt and said, “..Who doesn’t even respect his own father”
Latest Video