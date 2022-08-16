OMG! Akasa Singh finally breaks her silence on her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and since day one he had been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where he was the center of attraction and created havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

The audience thought that he deserved to win Bigg Boss. But unfortunately, he couldn’t and he turned out to be the first runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his friendship with Akasa Singh in the Bigg Boss house and fans did like their bond.

On the other hand, Akasa is a professional singer and the two had met on Bigg Boss 15 where they shared a great bond of friendship, and their dating rumours sparked up from the show.

Recently during an interview, Akasa broke her silence on what she thinks about Pratik where the singer said, “I was not playing the game and I wasn’t giving the nomination so much importance, so I thought I should sit and spend time with him because I felt he was a good human being.”

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Bigg Boss OTT contestant Moose Jattana takes a dig at the makers for being biased towards Shamita Shetty, says “Give her the trophy and just finish the game; this house has become her place now” )

She further added, “He is a very genuine person and what people didn’t see at that time was that I was close to Umar and Simba also, it’s just that I found my comfort zone with him and we started to spend time together and that’s where the rumours began.”

Well, there is no doubt that Akasa and Pratik make a very cute pair, and the audience loves to watch them together.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Crack in Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s relationship as they have a massive fight )