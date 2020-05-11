OMG! Amidst break up rumors with Anusha Dandekar, Karan Kundra REUNITES with ex flame Kritika Kamra

MUMBAI: The frightening COVID-19 pandemic may be creating such a change now—by forcing many celebrities to slow down, to spend more time in personal reflection, away from the noise and heave of the world.

The lockdown has paved the way for actors to take up different activities that they wouldn’t do otherwise because of the hectic schedules. Lot of actors are heavily investing their time in doing LIVE sessions with fans and friends.

While there has been a buzz about popular Television actor Karan Kundra breaking up with long time girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, the actor has rubbished the rumours. However, now, Karan took to social media and informed the viewers about a LIVE session with ex-girlfriend Kriti Kamra.

Kritika and Karan dated during Kitni Mohabbat Hai days wherein they shared crackling chemistry on and off-screen. The duo enjoys a massive fan-following who are still keeping hopes of getting to see their favorite Karan and Kritika together in reel and real lives.

Karan took to Instagram and announced LIVE session with Kritika in a funny manner. He wrote:

Due to heavy demand and some death threats. Me and Kritika Kamra are going live on Instagram tonight at 6pm oh and gujju Pooja Gor will be available in the comments.

Have a look at the post:

