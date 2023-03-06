OMG! Amidst the Controversial Statements made by Ashneer Grover, Will Ankur Wariko be seen as a Shark on the Shark Tank India Season 3? Read More!

MUMBAI :Shark Tank India is one such show that has taken over Indian by storm since the day it aired.

Shark Tank India is a business reality television program that is shown on Sony Entertainment Television in India.

The program is an Indian adaptation of the original from the United States. It depicts business owners giving pitches to a group of sharks or investors, who determine whether to fund their enterprise.

The first season and second season of Shark Tank India was a huge hit

The sharks from season to season 2 changed, but Aman Gupta, the founder of Boat, Peeyush Bansal of Lenskart, Vineeta Singh of Sugar, Namitha Thappar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, and Anupam Mittal of Shaddi.com have remained constant.

Ashneer Grover, formerly of Bharat Pe, and Gazal Algah of Mama Earth did not return for a season 2.

Now, Ashneer Grover had become a memeworthy member but due to some controversies just after Shark Tank season 1, he did not return to the season 2 and is currently being seen in the new season of Roadies.

There have been rumours speculating that Ankur Warikoo, the famous author and entrepreneur who is also one of India’s top content creators might be joining the Sharks panel on season 3.

But this news is very fascinating considering just a few months ago, former Ashneer Grover had quite the reaction on being compared to Warikoo. Grover said, ““I’ve never heard a more offensive statement.” He further Added, “I’m so offended, I want to get up an leave. You don’t take his and my name in the same sentence. I have just one rule, you can say whatever you want to me. You can abuse my mother and sister, I won’t say a thing. But don’t compare me to Ankur Warikoo”.

Grover also made it clear that he would never go back to Shark Tank India because he believes in moving forward in life.

Amidst all this, it would be interesting to see Ankur join the panel of the Sharks.

The show is being followed religiously by ardent fans not just for the interesting business concepts that are showcased on every episode but also because of the charismatic judges on the show aka sharks.

