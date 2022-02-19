OMG! Anchal Sahu gets applauded by the team Parineetii; the reason will leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of February. According to the promo, the show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Achal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya's Vishal Solanki JOINS the cast of Ekta Kapoor's Parineeti on Colors Tv

The show has already begun to win hearts with Anchal and Tanvi's friendship and Ashish's protective brother love in the show. Vishal Solanki turns out to be the surprise packet of the show with his negative role. Within the few episodes, he has already won fans. Talking about Anchal, she has been nailing her character as Parineet while Tanvi takes us on a rollercoaster with Neeti.

Now, Vishal Solanki takes to his Instagram to share a video where they give a round of applause to everyone who gets late to the sets. This time this honour was given to Anchal Sahu as she reached late for her shot. While she feels a little embarrassed, the team teases her with loud claps.

Check out the video:

In the upcoming episode, for Vikram's sake Parineet agrees to marry the one who molested her. At the party she sees him drink alcohol and misbehave with girls, Parineet gets petrified of him but Rajeev saves her from any further issues. Will Parineet marry him or Rajeev will save her from this forced marriage?

In an exclusive conversation with Ashish who plays the character of Vikram, he revealed, 'When it comes to Parineeti who is Vikram's sister he considers her as his little kid because she is someone who is the god's child in the house. He would do anything for her and would beat anybody for the honour he listens to only two people in the house that is Parineet and Neeti.'

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Bondita was hyperactive, while Parineet is simple and calm' Parineet aka Anchal Sahu on agreeing for Parineeti, her character and more

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com