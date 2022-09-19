OMG! Ankit Gupta aka Fateh of Udaariyaan To Do a Reality Show Post Exit From the Show

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. From getting married to falling in love and getting divorced, Fateh and Tejo have come a long way in their relationship. The couple has a huge fan base, and just recently, when the track about Fatejo getting married once more was released, there was a lot of support online. The actors who play the roles have also become household names, Ankit Gupta and Priyank Chaher Choudary will fondly be remembered as Fateh and Tejo. Their love story is definitely epic but it does get its happy ending. ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gupta on his last day shoot for Udaariyaan: The journey has been surreal, I am the luckiest actor to play the character of Fateh Singh Virk As Ankit and Priyanka bid adieu to the show because the makers are now introducing a 16-year leap with new actors making their way to the show and the old star cast will be seen exiting. But its looks like the handsome hunk might have something very new and exciting in store for us. He recently took to social media to aks his fans a question of whether he should a new reality show or a fiction show? Fans were definitely excited because they would get to see ther favourite star soon on the screen again. Fans have also specaulated that the new project Ankit has hinted on could be Bigg Boss 16, seeing that he is already a part of the Colors family and his stint on Uddaariyaan will be over by the time Bigg Boss 16 airs. Could Ankit Gupta be a contestant on the Salman Khan show “Bigg Boss 16"?Well, we can only find out in time. Tell then, check out the post here: Ankit Gupta played the role of Fateh Singh Virk on the hit show Udaariyaan, and now that the actor is saying goodbye to his character he gout emotional and excluisvely told Tellychakkar, "It was kind of surreal for all of us. We all are going to die in the show. A car accident will be shown. When you hear about such things, it doesn't affect you but when you perform such scenes and come to know that suddenly it's the end, it sort of hits you. It’s a very emotional moment for all of us and very surreal. I think, it is so soon that we all are leaving the show. We could have been here for some more time. But that's a journey and we all should move on in our life. I have been the most lucky actor to play Fateh Singh Virk." The fans are definitely going to miss Ankit and Fateh, but they are very excited to see this new exciting project of the actor. Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates! ALSO READ: ACTORS PERSPECTIVE! The constant TROLLING by Udaariyaan fans does affect the actors of the show

