OMG! Arjun Bijlani confirms Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s relationship! Requests them to send him their marriage invitation card

MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan, Malini, Imlie, and their daughter Chenni. Malini’s last move of killing Aryan and Imlie is successful.. The show will be taking a leap and now the story will be shown from Chenni and Imlie’s ( Aryan & Imlie) daughter’s point of view. Finally, Aryan and Imlie had to say goodbye to the show.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent in whatever they do.

There have been many rumors doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

Now during the reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar we have often seen the host Arjun Bijlani teasing both Fahmaan and Sumbul about their relationship and very often asking them if they were dating or not.

But both the actors never said anything about it and always maintained that there were good friends.

Recently, Sumbul shared a goodbye message for Fahmaan on social media as they had wrapped up the final shoot for their serial Imlie.

Arjun on this post commented saying “Please send the marriage invitation card”

To which Sumbul replied saying “Hehehe” now her reply has drawn a lot of attention as the actress didn’t deny or accept anything and thus this has become a point of discussion when it came to her relationship with Fahmaan.

The news even became stronger when the fans saw their sizzling chemistry on the reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, which gave more fuel to the news of them being in a relationship.

Post the leap, Sumbul and Fahmaan won’t be part of the show and the fans are going to miss their chemistry.

There is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul have become an iconic on-screen couple and have a massive fan following.

