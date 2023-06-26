OMG! Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 shifting to OTT amidst a Time slot change? Read to Find Out!

And now after a terrific run of season 1 and season 2, the show is going to be back with another mindblowing season and fans cannot control themselves because RaYa is back.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 14:13
Read to Find Out!

MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV, has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The new season has the same names but a different vibe and a totally different cast.

Ram and Priya’s chemistry in this season are fresh, more fun, and the dialogues are just too good. The show has taken on a fun new take with new actors and more.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is NOT going off the air, Despite Barsatein taking its time slot?

The new show would be taking over the 8 pm time slot, starting the 10th of July, so fans thought that Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, is going off-air.

But, we gave you the exclusive update that the show is not going off-air.


But with the news of the Barsatein taking over the time slot, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, could either move to a new time slot or even just shift to OTT, as many shows have done before because the fan base of the show is quite strong.

As per reports, The show might get a new timing, and some reports also suggest that the show might be shifting to OTT, keeping in mind that the show is very popular, on the OTT platform. The new show timings have not been released yet, which is making fans wonder if the show would shift to a new timing or shift to OTT altogether.

The banters between, Ram and Priya are iconic, and in a recent episode, the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha is the pivoting point for the show, their chemistry is flawless and easygoing, but this season has sparks like nothing else.
Are you liking the current storyline of the show? Tell us in the comments below!
Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Must-Read! Twitterati says that the new version of Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is a breath of fresh air! Check out the best reactions here!

 

Barsatein Kushal Tandon Shivangi Joshi Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Niti Taylor bade achhe lagte hain 3 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood balh 3 Akshit Sukhija Raya Pihu Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 06/26/2023 - 14:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'It's going to be a lot of fun to see Salman in action,' says Rakul on 'BB OTT 2'
MUMBAI:Actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen promoting her upcoming film 'I Love You' on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode...
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja marks her digital debut with a thrilling crime drama, ‘Blind’; to premiere exclusively on JioCinema on 7th July!
MUMBAI: Gear up to embark on a thrilling world of crime and suspense with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja leading the way in...
WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan team up for a movie? SRK’s fans are excited about it, but netizens say, “Nepotism at its peak”
MUMBAI :Shah Rukh Khan currently has two films lined up, Jawan and Dunki. The former is slated to release on 7th...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Manbeer gets angry, burns Sahiba's documents
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
OMG! Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 shifting to OTT amidst a Time slot change? Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV, has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Really! Kapil Sharma took his entire family on his honeymoon to Italy with wife Ginni Chatrath
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is known to be one of the most loved actors/comedians of our time. His humor and comic timing has...
Recent Stories
“Nepotism at its peak”
WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan team up for a movie? SRK’s fans are excited about it, but netizens say, “Nepotism at its peak”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Kapil Sharma
Really! Kapil Sharma took his entire family on his honeymoon to Italy with wife Ginni Chatrath
Shivaan Sharma
Exclusive! Titli fame Child Artist Shivaan Sharma roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s Gauna-Ek Pratha!
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! Hina Khan reaches Cape Town to bring a twist to the show; read to know more
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Shiv Takare is the first finalist of the show?
Garima Jain
Actress Garima Jain from Star Bharat’s ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ speaks about balancing between her two most favorite things Dancing and Acting
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee scolds host Kapil Sharma for this reason