OMG! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 shoot got DELAYED; here's why

A lot of drama is going on in the show but the star cast never fails to have fun on the sets amid shooting scenes. 

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. 

We all know that the show is witnessing so many interesting twists and turns in the story. 

A lot has been happening in Ram and Priya's life. 

As Vikrant and Sara's wedding celebrations have kickstarted, the viewers are getting keen to know what's in store for them.

A lot of drama is going on in the show but the star cast never fails to have fun on the sets amid shooting scenes. 

Well, one of the central characters of the show Vedika played by Reena Aggarwal has shared a fun video on social media.

ALSO READ: GREAT NEWS! Rajjo is all set to meet the Pandyas of Pandya Store for this interesting reason

Reena reveals in her post that she got extremely bored on the set and kept entertaining herself and also her co-stars just to pass out time. 

Furthermore, revealing the reason behind her boredom, Reena said that due to some technical issues, the shoot got delayed. 

Meanwhile, Reena's bestie from the serial Maanya Singh captured her goofing around on the set. 

Take a look:

What do you have to say about this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCITING NEWS! Sai Ketan Rao to reunite with Sandiip Sikcand for his upcoming project?

