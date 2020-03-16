OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi gives a strong reply to Rohit Suchanti as he enjoys his trip to Japan | Deets Inside

Fans go gaga over Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare aka Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and tag them as #RishMi and #RoAISH.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 16:34
OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi gives a strong reply to Rohit Suchanti as he enjoys his trip to Japan | Deets

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

Also read: Bhagya Lakshmi: Love Is In The Air! Shalu and Ayush enjoy their rain romance, will the couple get intimate?

Fans go gaga over Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare aka Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and tag them as #RishMi and #RoAISH.

As reported earlier, Rohit had earlier taken to his social media wherein he shared that he was going on a long vacation to Japan. And here’s how he is enjoying his “me-time” and with his family also. Rohit is seen enjoying the delicacies of Japan. He can also be seen enjoying camping and safari tours.

Have a look!

 

Now, after Rohit, Aishwarya aka Lakshmi takes a break from her hectic schedule and goes out for a girls' day out with her friends, and in this way, she tried to give a strong answer to her co-star Rohit who plays the role of her hubby Rishi Oberoi in the show.

Well, looking at her tour it feels as if she is heading towards Lonavala.

Have a look!

Also read: Amazing! Apart from acting, Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti is gaining popularity for these acts | Deets Inside

Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi's lives but now it seems everything is getting settled and reportedly they will come close to each other, and along with them, Shalu and Ayush’s love story might as well begin.

Well, what is your take on this? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

Zee TV Bhagya Lakshmi Rishi Lakshmi Malishka Rohit Suchanti Aishwarya Khare Smita Bansal Uday Tikekar TellyChakkar Maera Mishra Zee TV Zee 5
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/20/2022 - 16:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey actress Delnaaz Irani gives fans a peek into her journey from home to the sets of the show
MUMBAI: The popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which airs on Star Plus, is winning the hearts of the masses. The...
EXCLUSIVE! Pankaj Jha opens up on Maharani Season 2, shares about his character Diwakar Jha and much more
MUMBAI: After the success of Maharani season 1 which hit the small screen last year, the makers are once again set to...
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Since Fahadh Faasil spilled beans on the possibility of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 3, the netizens have gone...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Kevin Almasifar to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Sasural Simar Ka 2: OMG! Reyansh accuses Simar of his marriage failure with Ishita, how will Aarav react?
Mumbai:Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride...
Audience Perspective! Is YRF objectifying actresses in their movie?
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some beautiful movies coming from the side of the production of Yash Raj Films. Yash...
Recent Stories
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Oops! Netizens are irked with the makers of Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’ and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video