OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi gives a strong reply to Rohit Suchanti as he enjoys his trip to Japan | Deets Inside
Fans go gaga over Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare aka Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and tag them as #RishMi and #RoAISH.
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.
As reported earlier, Rohit had earlier taken to his social media wherein he shared that he was going on a long vacation to Japan. And here’s how he is enjoying his “me-time” and with his family also. Rohit is seen enjoying the delicacies of Japan. He can also be seen enjoying camping and safari tours.
Have a look!
Now, after Rohit, Aishwarya aka Lakshmi takes a break from her hectic schedule and goes out for a girls' day out with her friends, and in this way, she tried to give a strong answer to her co-star Rohit who plays the role of her hubby Rishi Oberoi in the show.
Well, looking at her tour it feels as if she is heading towards Lonavala.
Have a look!
Talking about his show, there are lots of ups and downs going on in Rishi and Lakshmi's lives but now it seems everything is getting settled and reportedly they will come close to each other, and along with them, Shalu and Ayush’s love story might as well begin.
