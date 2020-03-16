OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi gives a strong reply to Rohit Suchanti as he enjoys his trip to Japan | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

Fans go gaga over Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare aka Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and tag them as #RishMi and #RoAISH.

As reported earlier, Rohit had earlier taken to his social media wherein he shared that he was going on a long vacation to Japan. And here’s how he is enjoying his “me-time” and with his family also. Rohit is seen enjoying the delicacies of Japan. He can also be seen enjoying camping and safari tours.

Have a look!