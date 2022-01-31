OMG! Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Congratulations! Tejaswi Prakash WINS the Title Of Bigg Boss 15! Pratik Sehjpal is the Runner-Up!

MUMBAI: The most awaited day of Bigg Boss 15 is here, the Finale and Tejaswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the coveted title.

Tejaswi who entered as a Junglewaasi was one of the first ones to enter the 'Mukhya Ghar' she was also one of the first few to get the VIP tag but was later downgraded twice and again won the VIP Star back.

Tejaswi had her share of wins and losses throughout the show, apart from being lauded for entertainment, her relationship with Karan Kundra did become one of the focal points of her journey. But after all of the rollercoaster, she has finally won the coveted Bigg Boss trophy.

Pratik Sehjpal was the runner-up of the show, Pratik was also seen in Bigg Boss OTT where he walked away with the briefcase of cash and stepped away from the title.

He has also been seen in other reality shows like Ace of Space and Love School on MTV.

Sehjpal has also gotten a very strong and dedicated fan base, his fans were disappointed but were very happy with his performance in the show.

The Final Top 5 contestants of the show were Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehjpal, and Nishant Bhat.

The show also featured some great performances from the contestants. And Ex-Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik also made an appearance on the grand finale and gave glam performances.

