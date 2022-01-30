OMG! Bigg Boss 15 Finale : Its #TejRan V/S #ShaRA one last time as they Power packed Performances and battle it out on the Stage! Details Inside!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end as the finale of the show will continue today, in yesterday’s episode, one did see how Rashami were eliminated from the show and how the contestants broke down after seeing their mother.And Today Nishant Bhat walked away with the briefcase.

Nishant walked out with the ex–winners of the show who graced the show and also performed during the finale. The cast of Gehraiyaan , Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya also joined Salman on the show .

The finale is jam packed with Blockbuster performances from Ex-winners Gauahar, Gautam , Shweta, Urvashi and Rubina.

Performances from the Contestants and Finalists of the show also seem really exciting be it Rajiv Adatia’s first class , Rakhi Sawants item number and Rashmi Desai’s Sizzling ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’.

But the Performances that Everyone has been two excited about are Tejaswi and Karan’s Performance Aka #TejRan and Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat Aka #ShaRa ‘s performance.

There has been enough animosity between Shamita and Tejaswi. But fans do love their chemistry with their partners and have created this hashtags to talk about them.

Also there has been enough debate about which couple is the most popular between #ShaRa and #TejRan, and it looks like we might finally see a dance performance of the couples.

While Shamita and Raqesh performed on the spicy song from ‘Pushpa’, ‘ Saami Saami’ , Tejaswi and Karan performed on the sweet melody ‘Raatan Lambiyaan’ from ‘Shershah’.

Take a look at the performances here:

These Performances were too good, and had everyone grooving.

People are also excited to Shehnaaz Gill back together with Salman Khan on the stage.

Who do you think will Win the Bigg Boss 15 trophy?

