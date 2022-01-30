WOW! Bigg Boss 15 Finale : Shehnaaz Gill gives a Blockbuster power-packed tribute to the ‘KING of Bigg Boss ‘ Late Siddharth Shukla on the Bigg Boss 15 Finale! Check out the performance inside!

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 is coming to an end as the finale of the show will continue today, in yesterday’s episode, one did see how Rashami were eliminated from the show and how the contestants broke down after seeing their mother.And Today Nishant Bhat walked away with the briefcase.

Nishant walked out with the ex–winners of the show who graced the show and also performed during the finale, The cast of Gehraiyaan , Deepika, Ananya, Siddhant and Dhairya also joined Salman on the show .

But fans have been waiting for the moment when Bigg Boss 13 most loved contestant Shehnaaz will also be seen on the show where she would be giving a tribute to late actor Siddarth Shukla and will be living SidNazz moments.

Shehnaaz and Salman got really emotional remembering the King of BB13 Late Siddharth but Shehnaz composed herself and said that ‘Unki performance bhi deni hai and what a performance she gave.

Shehnaz gave a blockbuster performance on ‘Tera Baap Aaya’ while reenacting some of Sidhharth’s Iconic Dialogues from the season . Shehnaaz took to her social media to post a glimpse of the performance while captioning the post, “ Once a King, always a KING, samjhe kya’

Take a look at the smashing performance here: