OMG! Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Raqesh Bapat will propose to Shamita Shetty, Salman Khan played Matchmaker!

Bigg Boss 15 is Almost at the finish line with its Finale nearing by, tensions are high in the house and the contestants can do with whatever morale-boosting they can get.

The finale of the show is taking place today and will also take place tomorrow on Sunday.

The top 5 finalists of the show are Nishant, Pratik, Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi where one of them would be declared as the winner of the show and would take the trophy home.

In the finale, Salman Khan talks to the family and friends of the Top 5.

He spoke to Raqesh Bapat, and Bapat took that time to speak to Shamita and also talk about their bond.

Raqesh Bashed Tejaswi for making Shamita feel bad and calling her names.

Salman took that opportunity to poke fun and asked Shamita's mother Sunanda Shetty about what her feelings are about Raqesh and she said they are happy with whatever makes Shamita Happy.

Raqesh tried his witty quip by saying that Shamita's mother and He are sort of like best friends now.

To which Salman quickly replied that Salman himself had a role in calming and relaxing Shamita's family about him.

And then joked that now even Raqesh's kidney stone gone.

To which Raqesh dropped a bombshell saying that he will use put a stone to good use.

Hinting that he will propose soon.

To which everyone responded with a lot of laughter.

Rashmi Desai got out of the top 5. After getting out from the Finale, Rashmi met Salman on stage, and speaking about the journey she said, that being on the show was lucky enough and that she supports Shamita now.

The race is between Karan, Shamita, Tejaswi, Nishant, and Pratik now.

