OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Choti Sardarni’s Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia is the first contestant to enter the show, Gets THIS special power! Find out what!

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, and even despite Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The show is back with its 16th season and with all new twists and turns.

Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, of Choti Sardarani fame is the first contestant to enter the show.

She entered the house with blindfolds and shared a few sweet moment with Salman Khan on the show, she expressed her love for the host and even did a little bit of a skit.

Since she was the first contestant to enter the show , she got some very special powers, she can decide who will do what chores and duties in the house. And who will sleep where, since the house has 4 rooms this time.

The second contestant was Abdu Rozik, who got the duty of chopping ad could decide his own room.

