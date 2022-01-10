OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Choti Sardarni’s Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia is the first contestant to enter the show, Gets THIS special power! Find out what!

Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, of Choti Sardarani fame is the first contestant to enter the show. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 22:58
Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! From Captain’s room to Maut Ka Kuwa, check out exclusive tour of Bigg Boss house of season 16

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, and even despite Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The show is back with its 16th season and with all new twists and turns. 

Nimrit Kaur Alhuwalia, of Choti Sardarani fame is the first contestant to enter the show. 

She entered the house with blindfolds and shared a few sweet moment with Salman Khan on the show, she expressed her love for the host and even did a little bit of a skit. 

Since she was the first contestant to enter the show , she got some very special powers, she can decide who will do what chores and duties in the house. And who will sleep where, since the house has 4 rooms this time. 

The second contestant was Abdu Rozik, who got the duty of chopping ad could decide his own room.

Are you excited to see Bigg Boss 16? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Wow! Salman Khan shares a BTS video from the sets of the show where one can see how he gets prepared for the show


 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer Fahmaan Khan Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Datta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Gauhar Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 22:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Uff! Malaika Arora Never Fails to Look Glamorous
MUMBAI: Bollywood's glam diva Malaika Arora never fails to look glamorous and is here to take our breath away through...
Wow! Aneri Vajani Looks Chic in THESE Outfits
MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani looks amazing and totally chic in her recent Instagram posts. We would love to steal her outfits!...
OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Housefull Director Sajid Khan enters the show, gets a special message from Shehnaaz Gill And Bigg Boss Breaks a 15-year-old Tradition! Read more for details!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality...
Sexy! Heli Daruwala Looks Alluring in her Recent Instagram Posts
MUMBAI: Dancer and Actor Heli Daruwala looks alluring and extremely hot in her recent Instagram posts. The actress has...
OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta enters with THIS former Uttaran co-star and Salman exposes the truth?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
Hotness Alert! Komal Pandey Makes Fashion Statement with THESE Looks
MUMBAI: Influencer Komal Pandey, who has 1.8 M followers on Instagram, makes fashion statement with her super hot looks...
RECENT STORIES
Ranveer Singh
Shocking! Netizens addresses Ranveer Singh as Joker as she steps out in a pink outfit check out the comments from netizens