OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan First Shukravar Ka Vaar, Brings a Surprise for Abdu Rozik and Hosts a Dance Competition Between THESE two contestants

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The 16th season also brings in a lot of changes and twists and turns.

On day one itself, the contestants have begun to fight and create content in the house.

The contestants are already having tiffs with each other and are having disagreements.

Bigg Boss has started with his twist and turns already, first he got rid of the 15-year-old tradition of the wake-up song. Then, the nominations had a new twist where Bigg Boss told the contestants that they just had to nominate the contestant without any explanation and even punished those who apologized.

Bigg Boss has come up with another twist, where ration and grocery that was supposed to be equal for all contestants will now be divided into four rooms, and every room will have its unique ration rack. The whole house already fought over the ration.

With a new day comes a new twist, Bigg Boss called up Nimrit Kaur who is currently the captain of the house, and fired her from the duty of the captain. But he had another twist up his sleeve, he gave Nimrit a chance to win her captaincy back and he also gave the other contestants a chance to grab the captaincy and Shalin ran out and become a challenger to the captaincy seat. But Nimrit Kaur won the captaincy round by finishing the task first.

The new season has also brought up new changes and Salman Khan who usually meets the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar visited the contestants for the first Shukravaar Ka Vaar.

He entered the show with a surprise for Abdu Rozik. He gave Abdu the small dumbbells that he had been waiting for.

Another surprise was an impromptu dance competition between Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer Khan. While the majority of the contestants thought Gori was the better performer and Shalin and Gautam voted for Sumbul.

What new twists and turns will Bigg Boss bring now?

