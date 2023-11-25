OMG! Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra indulge in a huge fight, leading to new frenemies in the house; Ankita calls her ‘Rude’

MUMBAI: Salman Khan returned to host the Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 17, bringing with him his humor, wisdom, and some sort of peace of mind for the participants. This led to a lot of drama. One of the housemates' tasks is to identify the people who are running the game in their thoughts while the rest of the roommates act as puppets. Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui earn the most votes, while Sana is declared the largest puppet among the competitors.

Vicky's opinions have the biggest influence on Arun Mashettey and Tehelka, according to Abhishek Kumar. Others criticize Khanzaadi for spending the most time listening to Vicky. Abhishek claims he doesn't think of anyone else as a friend except Munawar, to which Arun and Tehelka voice their disapproval.

Jigna Vora and Sana Khan get into a heated argument in the meantime because of Jigna's passive-aggressive behavior toward the former, which Sana feels is causing them to grow apart. Sana adds that Jigna is being safe in her game.

Salman does not spare time or mince words when he finally makes his presence known to the other housemates. He jumps straight to the point. Vicky and Munawar are called out right away by him, and he makes fun of them for believing they are the game's mastermind.

Once again, Anurag Dobhal was the target of Salman's anger when he declined to speak with the YouTuber. Salman continues by saying that all of the other housemates aside from Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan have Vicky and Munawar's tricks controlling their games.

Then, despite his wife Ankita Lokhande's appearance on the show, Salman tries to get Vicky to confess to holding hands with another housemate. The housemates are left guessing and giggling at Khan's back-and-forth banter while the host hides names.

Salman draws attention to the distinct personalities that Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra exhibit while living together. Mannara declares that she does not want to form any relationship with Ankita during a furious fight with Ankita shortly after Salman leaves the scene.

Ankita tried to start up a discussion, which Mannara adamantly interrupted, saying again that she would prefer not to speak with the former. Despite their possible lack of communication, Mannara assures Khanzaadi that she will always be there for her. Ankita breaks down as a result, calling Mannara rude.

Salman later hosts 800 main actors Madhur Mittal and cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan from Sri Lanka. Then, it is revealed in an intriguing way that Madhur and Salman appeared together on screen in the 2000 movie Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye. Salman tells the crowd as he wraps off the show that Sunny Leone will be joining him this weekend along with a lot of other surprises.

