OMG! Bigg Boss fame Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak takes a jibe at Bollywood for THIS reason

Hindustani Bhau slammed Bollywood for not being kind to the underprivileged people of the society
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/13/2022 - 09:04
MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss contestant Hindustani Bhau was seen losing his calm on Bollywood celebs for apparently not helping poor people.

Taking a dig at Bollywood celebs, Hindustani Bhau was quoted saying, “Jo abhi bangle mein baithe hain, woh utro, madat karo, yeh inko logon ne 25-50 ka ticket nikal ke ke itna bada banaya hai. Toh aaj aapka farz banta hai niche uthro unki madadt karo. (Those who are sitting in bungalows should come down and help people. These are the people who have bought tickets to make you such a huge personality. So, this is your responsibility to help these people now.)”

Also Read: CONTROVERSY: 'Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Phatak released on BAIL after being arrested under multiple sections of IPC

Hindustani Bhau never shies away from speaking his mind and hearing out. Right from voicing his opining against Ekta Kapoor to getting involved in connection with students’ protest, Vikas Fhatak often grabs headlines. This evening, Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak addressed the media while taking a jibe at Bollywood.

The reality show star was recently in news for instigating board students to gathered near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in Dharavi, Mumbai.

Also Read: Latest Update! Hindustani Bhau aka YouTuber Vikas Fhatak asks for an APOLOGY after getting arrested

Earlier in February, Hindustani Bhau' alias Vikas Phatak has been arrested by the Dharavi police. He had uploaded a video of him on Instagram, allegedly instigating students. The FIR is registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including that of rioting, Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. Later he had apologized on social media. 

Credit: koimoi

Bollywood Entertainment Hindustani Bhau Vikas Fhatak Bigg Boss YouTuber Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar
