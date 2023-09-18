OMG! From Chashni to Sherdill Shergill, TV Shows that went off-air in the First half of 2023! Read More!

Some of these shows are an exception to the rule, because they were on-air for a while and were getting good TRPS. Let’s take a look at all the shows that went off-air.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Mon, 09/18/2023 - 08:15
TV Shows

MUMBAI: Many New TV shows come and go, only a few manage to grasp the ,ongsteivbty and connect with the audinecs.  Sometimes shows fail to connect, with the audienecs and which cause them to go off-air. While, this year has seen a lot of new shows and new talent take over.  In the First 6 months of= the year only, many shows have gone off-air.

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' show Faltu to air its last episode on THIS date?

Naagin 6:

Naagin 6 is one of the exceptions on the list, because this was one of the longest running seasons of Naagin with Tejasswi Prakash in the lead. And the show went out on a very big high.

Chashni:

Fans had a lot of expectations from the show but it could not create an audience for itself and went off air very quickly.

Lag Jaa Gale:

Similar to what happened in the case of Chashni, fans had a lot of expectations from the show and the new fresh cast, but the show also wrapped in just a few months.

Banni Chow Home Delivery:

One of the shows to go off-air early in the year was Banni Chow, the show was actually one of the top shows in 2022, but declined in ratings and was taken off-air. 

Sherdill Shergill:

One of the most hyped shows starring the two big wigs of TV, couldn’t really create it’s place in the hearts of a larger audience, and went off air. 

Some other shows that went off air this year, are Rajjo on Star Plus, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Bekaboo on Colors, Sapno Ki Chalang on Sony TV, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and 3 , Main Hoon Aaparajita on Zee TV, and Woh Toh Hai Albela on Star Bharat and many more.

Which of these shows did you like the most? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! More number of shows went off-air this year than new shows being launched on the television screens

