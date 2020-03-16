OMG! Check Out Tejasswi Prakash’s Sizzling Transformation in Naagin 6 After Leap!

MUMBAI:  Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows, nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful seasons. 

The show saw the fresh pairing of Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash. Tejasswi has witnessed the heights of fame when she bagged Naagin after winning Bigg Boss 15. She relationship with Karan Kundra also keeps her in the news. She has been soaring high with brand deals and music videos. 

And fans have showered a lot of love on the show and as we reported earlier the show has taken a leap and Well, prior to the leap, we saw a 360-degree twist in the show as it was shown that Mehek died as she fell from the snow-clad cliff in the presence of Pratha. And later we witnessed that there was a reunion moment between Pratha and her daughter at the professor’s house and then Shakti reached Professor’s house and tried to kill Pratha’s daughter. Also, we saw that Shakti tried to be physically close to Pratha when Rishabh was unconscious during the Kedarnath attack.

And in the latest released promo we see a glimpse of the newly transformed Prarthana which will be Tejasswi’s double role as the daughter. And She transforms into a Naagin as well. The promo hints at Pratha’s difficulties and Tejasswi’s transformation into this boho chic Prarthana. Take a look at the promo here: 

In the last promo we saw the entry of Amandeep Sidhu on the show, as well as the entry of Kriti Chaudhary.

Post the leap, Pratha realizes there is someone who is desperately trying to separate her from her daughter. We will also see glimpses of Pratha’s grown-up daughter, but on the other hand, Pratha would be seen in a different avatar, a little older but she prays to Lord Shiva that her daughter shouldn’t become a Naagin.

Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com For More Updates!

