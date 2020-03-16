OMG! Check out the first looks of Agastya and Paakhi post the 5-year of leap

In the previous episodes, we have seen how Ishaan has been trying hard to manipulate Paakhi against Agastya and framing him as the culprit behind the attack on Shanaya. 

Mumbai: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Paakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

As we had earlier reported that, the show is going to take a leap of 5 years and the story is going to get very interesting.

Post the leap, Agastya and Paakhi will have a daughter named Tara and on the other hand, both Agastya and Paakhi will be having issues in their marriage. 

However, here is the first look of  Agastya and Paakhi post leap. 

Check out the video 

 

 

The current track of the show focuses on Ishaan entering Agastya and Paakhi’s lives again. He is shocked to see them moving on happily and has decided to take revenge not only from Agastya but also Paakhi.

In the upcoming track will see that Agastya is going for a business trip and Paakhi is upset. However, Agastya promises Paakhi to keep her and their love close forever. 

Latest Video