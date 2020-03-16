OMG! Check out TV celebrities who thrive only because of reality TV series

MUMBAI: Over the years, television has come up with a number of reality shows. Some of them became so popular that makers came up with several seasons. Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi are some of the reality shows that have been entertaining viewers for a long. Every year, the ardent viewers of the shows eagerly wait to see who all are going to be the contestants.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill approached to host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?

There are several artists who gained fame mainly due to their participation in reality shows. In fact, there are some who grab headlines due to their reality shows. Take a look below.

Rakhi Sawant: Rakhi has been a part of Bigg Boss several times. Famous for her controversial statements, the actress leaves no stone unturned to entertain viewers with her antics.

Prince Narula: Prince gained popularity for his participation in reality shows such as MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9. He was recently seen in Lock Upp.

Pratik Sehajpal: He was one strong contestant of Bigg Boss 15. He was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT. Pratik Sehajpal is now gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Rajiv Adatia: He was seen in season 15 of Bigg Boss. He will now be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Nikki Tamboli: She has acted in several films, but she is more popular for her participation in Bigg Boss 14. She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Check out all the winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE