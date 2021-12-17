OMG! Decided to write a book as from the time I arrived in Mumbai only shameful, wrong, derogatory things have been written – Neena Gupta

MUMBAI: Neena Gupta is a self-made woman.

She is still best known for her stint in TV show Saans in the early 90’s and now she entertains us with her Bollywood performances. She recently was seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 along with Gajraj Rao.

The iconic actress, Neena Gupta will be seen talking about how she had loved the script of Badhaai Ho from the first reading, but never got a call back. She then revealed that things changed when she was called to visit the director of the film, Amit Sharma in his office, “Amit called me to his office after a week and ten days. When I went there, I asked his assistant, ‘What should I wear so that he thinks I fit into the character?’ I was told that the character is from a middle-class family so I should wear a salwar kameez. I had some stylish salwar kameez but here, I had to wear normal salwar kameez. Then I got the kameez, but didn’t have the salwar… the normal salwar. I was wondering what I should do? I then wore my house cook’s salwar because it was a normal and simple white colour salwar. I went there (To Amit Sharma’s office), wearing my chunni and salwar kameez and I told him, “Sir am I looking alright, I am wearing my house help’s salwar.” He looked quite impressed by me.

She shares, “I then got to know later that when everyone would sit, and talk, Ayushmann Khurrana felt that I should not play the part because I don’t look like a mom. He said, ‘She’s too hot!’ He didn’t get the ‘Mummy’ feeling looking at me. Someone then told Amit, that I had done a short film with Jackie Shroff called, ‘Khujli’, a 15-minute short. In that I had an almost similar attire. He watched that, then showed it to Ayushmann and everyone else. That is how I was locked into the role.”

Amitabh Bachchan then talks to Neena about why she decided to come up with her autobiography. Neeena tells him, one of the main reasons behind the book is that her parents and close family members have passed away and had they been alive she would never write. Also, during the lockdown she was at her house in the hills and as she had a lot of time she could complete it. She realised that she could write the book because from the moment she has arrived in Mumbai, only shameful, wrong, derogatory things have been written. I felt it was the right time to show them 'who I was'. "Ab mujhe laga bata doon saalon dekhlo ye hoon main''.

She also apologised for using the cuss word.

