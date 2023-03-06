OMG! Dheeraj Dhoopar gets brutally Trolled after a video of him with a wig goes viral?

MUMBAI : Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town.

The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows like Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Naagin 5, Sasural Simar Ka, among others. But he gained a lot of love for his performance as Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya.

While usually fans always love everthing that Dheeraj does, his latest video in a different look has been going viral and people on the internet are not really fans of it.

They proceeded to brutally troll the actor and the things they are saying are really harsh.

But fans of Dheeraj have loved the look and they are defending him in the comments as well. Check out some of the reactions:

Dheeraj has been shooting for a secret project in Varanasi and the photos and videos from there keep going viral.

