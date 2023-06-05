OMG! Did Nakuul Mehta start shooting for THIS special project again? The actor hints at it!

MUMBAI: Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television who has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on youtube and Amazon Mini TV.

Nakuul Mehta charmed everyone as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai before quitting the show as it took a generation leap.

Nakuul is also considered a very versatile actor who takes on projects of different kinds and fans are always on the lookout for the same. Nakuul started his career with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara along with Disha Parmar.

On the OTT front, his famous series Never Kiss Your Best Friend has been loved by fans a lot and they have been eagerly waiting for season 3 it sounds like good news is in order for the fans because it looks like Nakuul and Anya have started shooting for Never Kiss Your Best Friend 3 and Nakuul shared a picture on Instagram which has gotten the hopes of the fans up, check out the photo here:

Nakuul was last seen in Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 as Ram Kapoor and quit the show before it took a leap but rumors have been swirling around that he and Disha Parmar might be back for a season 3.

Are you excited to see a new season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend?

