Tejasswi Prakash has a huge fan following. She has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. Pratik Sehajpal has also gained a lot of fan following.
OMG! Did Pratik Sehajpal make fun of Tejasswi Prakash’s stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi? Details inside

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash has a huge fan following. She has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. The diva got super famous with her Bigg Boss 15 stint.

The actress was also seen in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The makers are gearing up for the new season that is Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The show is thus making a lot of noise now. Pratik Sehajpal who was one of the star contestants of Bigg Boss 15 is going to be on the show. Talking about Tejasswi Prakash, her performance is hailed as one of the best ever on the stunt adventure reality show. It seems Pratik Sehajpal made a comment that had a pun on what Tejasswi Prakash's fans feel was a comment on her injury. For the uninitiated, she had to leave Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 as she suffered a severe injury on her eye. It was a heartbreaking moment for her.

Now, the fans of Tejasswi Prakash took to Twitter to tell Pratik Sehajpal that what he did was not cool. Understanding that he might have upset some people, he tweeted, "I only have respect for everyone who works hard. Not someone who makes fun of anyone! Jokes are not to be taken seriously. My intention my #PratikFam knows. I only believe in lifting everyone up. God bless. " But as we know, Bigg Boss rivalries extend beyond the season now. Loyal fans make sure that their favourites are on top whether it is the trending list or schooling whom they feel are disrespectful. Pratik Sehajpal said that he did not intend to upset anyone.

On the work front, while Pratik Sehajpal is gearing up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Tejasswi Prakash is seen as Pratha on Naagin 6.

CREDIT:  BOLLYWOODLIFE
 

