OMG: Dilip Joshi EMBARRASED as on being called ‘ BABUCHAK’ in front of Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13!

MUMBAI: SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most entertaining shows on television and the audience cannot have enough of the drama.

The characters and the actors are immensely popular and recently Dilip Joshi and the members of the cast made guests appearances on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 . In the latest promo shared by the channel, Dilip Joshi (Jethalal) gets scolded by his on-screen father Amit Bhatt (Champak Chacha) who calls him ‘babuchak’, when Amitabh Bachchan asks the meaning, Dilip gets embarrassed.

Apart from the two actors, Shyam Pathak (Popatlal) and show producer Asit Kumar Modi will be also be taking over the hot seat, while the other cast members will be part of the audience.

In the episode, Amit Bhatt aka Champak Chacha gets angry at Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and says, “Babuchak chashma kyun pehen raha hai,” later he even calls him ‘gadhedo’. Amitabh Bachchan then asks the meaning of both the words, but on-screen father-son duo gets uncomfortable. Jethalal tries to cover up saying it means ‘pyara’ and ‘dulaara’. But Bapuji clarifies him and says in Gujarati, “The one who has no brains.” Big B laughs seeing their sweet banter.

CREDIT: Koimoi