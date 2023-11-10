OMG! Divya Agrawal, Urofi Javed and more gush over Divya's fiance Apurva's remarks over Divya's success, says, “I wish that Divya turns out to be more successful then me”,

Divya’s relationship with hotelier and businessman, Apurva Padgaonkar, has been headlines since the two got engaged on her birthday.
Divya

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is quite a well-known personality in the television and digital landscape. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT where she emerged as the winner of the show

Divya’s relationship with hotelier and businessman, Apurva Padgaonkar, has been headlines since the two got engaged on her birthday.

While ardent fans of Divya have supported the relationship, the two have also had to deal with a bunch of negativity but the two are not letting the negative people bother them.

Apurva  Padagoankar recently sat down with Siddharth kanan to talk about things candidly. It was his first of a kind interview for Apurva, where he addresses the fact that Divya has been a media personality and spoke at length about how he wants that Divya should be become more and more successful in life than him and these comments from Apurva  have won over the internet and so many celberoties have lauded him but the best compliment comes from Divya’s former Bigg Boss OTT competitor Urofi Javed.

Divya guuesh over Apurva on her Insta stories and you can take a look at it here:

Divya also said that she does not want to be a part of any reality shows as of now. Divya also has another OTT show titled Fuh Se Fantasy, which is currently streaming.

