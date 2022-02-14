OMG! Eisha Singh aka Suhani of 'Sirf Tum' surprises her ‘forever love’ on Valentine’s Day!

MUMBAI: Sirf Tum tells the story of Ranveer and Suhani, two people from opposite sides of the tracks who fall in love. They do, however, have a secret that could put their relationship in jeopardy.

The current plot revolves around Ranveer and Suhani's marriage, which is going through a lot of ups and downs.

The show brings Vivian D'sena and Eisha Singh together on screen for the first time. The show is inspired by 'Kabir Singh's premise.

On the show 'Sirf Tum,' Eisha Singh plays Suhani. She previously appeared in shows such as 'Ishq ka Rang Safed' and as Zara in 'Ishq Subhanallah.'

People are also appreciating her portrayal of Suhani in 'Sirf Tum', she often takes to Instagram to share sneak peeks and glimpses of her personal and shoot life.

Fans are always curious to find out more details about Eisha's personal life and if she is dating someone. Fans very sent into a frenzy, when they thought that Eisha had finally revealed who she was dating, but it was not a romantic confession .

Rather, it was an all-out Galentine's day celebration for Eisha and Her Sirf Tum Co-star and friends Sonya Samoor, Eisha showed up with Heart-shaped balloons to Sonya's house, take a look at the story here:

Eisha is quite a beloved actor with a massive fan following. She has also been a part of many music videos and her chemistry with Adnan Khan in 'Ishq Subhallah' was very appreciated and loved by the fans.

In the show, Suhani reveals how Rakesh felt that the class difference between her and Ranveer will not keep them happy. Ranveer soon finds a solution and he comes to stay in the same colony where Suhani lives.

Ranveer promises Rakesh that he will stay here till he gets his acceptance.

