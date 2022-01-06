Omg! Erica Fernandes gives befitting reply to this popular news portal, Here's Why

Erica Fernandes rose to fame by debuting in the television serial Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She played characters like Dr. Sonakshi Bose Dixit and Prerna Sharma Basu in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 respectively.
Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes has wowed people with her incredible acting abilities. Her impeccable style statements have also impressed spectators. The diva is health-conscious and loves to post fitness-related posts for her fans, like recipes for detox drinks, etc. Likewise, many fans admire her for bringing about change in their fitness journey. However, the actress was recently taken aback by some inappropriate information about her diet that was published, to which her responses have caught the attention of the netizens. Take a look at this post to see what her epic reply is. 

Check out the pictures 

Erica has also appeared in south Indian movies, Ninnindale and Galipatam. With Babloo Happy Hai, she also made her Bollywood debut. 

