OMG! Erica Fernandez reveals about being dyslexic and how she coped up with it

Erica became a household name in merely three years, courtesy of two shows that changed her life overnight. The actress shot to fame with one of the most loved shows on Indian television Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and then she went on to revive the iconic role of Prerna in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 10:23
Erica Fernandez reveals about being dyslexic

MUMBAI :Erica Fernandes, who recently shifted her base to Dubai, has made stirring revelations about her health and personal life. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared that she is dyslexic and called herself a virtual learner and keen observer during one of her latest interviews.

Also read - Wow! Erica Fernandes breaks her silence on her marriage plans; read to know more

Speaking about her childhood disorder, Erica was quoted by Free Press Journal, and said, "I am dyslexic. Everything that was on the board used to dance. It’s still now. Sometimes, when I look at words, I feel like it will spell right but I keep wondering that it doesn’t look right. There’s something wrong about this."

Furthermore, the actress detailed her condition and said that she does not read much. Erica called herself a virtual learner and elaborated, "I am a virtual learner. I observe a lot. That’s the reason why I don’t read much. But I can hear and watch something and learn. I was not into studies a lot. I used to sit 1-2 days before the exam and that’s when I used to study."

Erica became a household name in merely three years, courtesy of two shows that changed her life overnight. The actress shot to fame with one of the most loved shows on Indian television Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and then she went on to revive the iconic role of Prerna in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Also read -  Exclusive! Erica Fernandes talks about what she prefers doing Television or OTT, reveals if she follows any trends and much more

Erica made a bold move at the peak of her career and decided to shift her base to Dubai, in search of new and more opportunities. She often travels to India for work commitments. The actress had also revealed earlier that she has not 'quit' Indian showbiz.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Spotboye

Erica Fernandez Shaheer Sheikh Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Parth Samthaan Kasautii Zindagii Kay Star Plus Sony TV Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 07/29/2023 - 10:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: OMG! Pakhi exposes Adhik and decides to divorce him
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer takes a good start at the box office
MUMBAI :Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan,...
Hot! Here are the times actrrss Shernavaz Jijina grabned our attention with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Shernavaz Jijina has been grabbing the attention and...
Exclusive! Jay Soni OPENS up on his Exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, saying, “ I knew that this would happen, but the actor’s greed to live a role a little bit longer is still there” and more!
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting every day. The show stars...
Wow! Munmun Dutta expresses gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah competes 15 years
MUMBAI :The famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed its 15th anniversary on Friday, July 28. Munmun...
OMG! Erica Fernandez reveals about being dyslexic and how she coped up with it
MUMBAI :Erica Fernandes, who recently shifted her base to Dubai, has made stirring revelations about her health and...
Recent Stories
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1
Must Read! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 1: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer takes a good start at the box office
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jay Soni OPENS up on his Exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Exclusive! Jay Soni OPENS up on his Exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, saying, “ I knew that this would happen, but the actor’s greed to live a role a little bit longer is still there” and more!
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Wow! Munmun Dutta expresses gratitude as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah competes 15 years
Alia Bhatt’
Must read! Celesti Bairagey opens up about the negative comments she faces for being Alia Bhatt’s lookalike
read more
Must read! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry reveals how women in her society stopped talking to her after she accused the producer for harassment, read more
Kimmy Kaur
Exclusive! “I am just keeping fingers crossed that audiences accept this change with love”, Kimmy Kaur talks about joining Udaariyaan post leap, her excitement for it and more
Reem Shaikh
OMG! Reem Shaikh breaks her silence on the dating rumours with Sehban Azim and Zain Imam