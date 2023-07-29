OMG! Erica Fernandez reveals about being dyslexic and how she coped up with it

MUMBAI :Erica Fernandes, who recently shifted her base to Dubai, has made stirring revelations about her health and personal life. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress shared that she is dyslexic and called herself a virtual learner and keen observer during one of her latest interviews.

Also read - Wow! Erica Fernandes breaks her silence on her marriage plans; read to know more

Speaking about her childhood disorder, Erica was quoted by Free Press Journal, and said, "I am dyslexic. Everything that was on the board used to dance. It’s still now. Sometimes, when I look at words, I feel like it will spell right but I keep wondering that it doesn’t look right. There’s something wrong about this."

Furthermore, the actress detailed her condition and said that she does not read much. Erica called herself a virtual learner and elaborated, "I am a virtual learner. I observe a lot. That’s the reason why I don’t read much. But I can hear and watch something and learn. I was not into studies a lot. I used to sit 1-2 days before the exam and that’s when I used to study."

Erica became a household name in merely three years, courtesy of two shows that changed her life overnight. The actress shot to fame with one of the most loved shows on Indian television Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and then she went on to revive the iconic role of Prerna in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Also read - Exclusive! Erica Fernandes talks about what she prefers doing Television or OTT, reveals if she follows any trends and much more

Erica made a bold move at the peak of her career and decided to shift her base to Dubai, in search of new and more opportunities. She often travels to India for work commitments. The actress had also revealed earlier that she has not 'quit' Indian showbiz.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Spotboye