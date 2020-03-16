OMG! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirm their exit from the show say “ Will miss playing Aryan and Imlie and finally it’s the end of their love story”

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 per cent in whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

Now we had reported earlier that the show is going for a leap and the stars of the show wouldn’t be there on the show and a completely new star cast will be entering the show.

Now Fahmaan and Imlie shared a video on their social media account and confirmed the news that they would be quitting the show.

Also Read: Irksome! Imlie’s Fahmaan Khan is irritated with these co-stars for this reason; Deets inside)

The actors said that the news of the show is taking a leap is true and that they would miss playing Imlie and Aryan and they thanked the fans for their unconditional love and support for encouraging them to play the role as their love was pure.

They have also requested the fans to not get upset as the decision was taken for the well-being of the serial and to continue to watch the serial as the makers are the same.

In the end, they also said that it’s the end of Aryan and Imlie’s love story and they should continue to bestow the love in their upcoming projects.

Well, Fahmaan would be quitting the show whereas Sumbul will continue where she will be essaying the role of Imlie’s child.

There is no doubt that the fans will miss watching the chemistry of Imlie and Aryan.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: #FahmaanKhanTrends: Must Watch! Imlie fame Fahmaan Khan treats his fans with THIS lovely message)