OMG! Fahmaan Khan claims Sumbul’s fans were hurling abuses, trolling him and refuses to resolve things with her father!

MUMBAI: The drama between Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan has blown up after he did an tell-all interview.

There were rumors that all might not be well between the two, because of some professional commitments not working out. And now a recent interview has caused a lot of stir, Fahmaan Khan sat down with an entertainment portal Bollywood Bubble where he spoke about his fallout with Sumbul.

He narrated the whole incident of what went with the two and why the fallout happened. The actor calimed that one of the major reasons, why the music video never happened and their fallout began was of because Sumbul’s father Toqueer Khan because he told Sumbul that Fahmaan did’nt support her enough when she was in the Bigg Boss house and then he was the one was who said no to doing the music video.

He also said that Sumbul lied in her video to protect her family, he also revealed that she did not pick his phone up on Eid.

Fahmaan also opened up on the trolling and if he feels he has been targeted, he said, “I think It has been (trageted) towards me, I am sure it has, it can’t be the other way around, it just can’t be. Fans alone can’t stand a chance to unite this much and target someone. And not just me, it is happening with people that I am working with people are getting abused, literally obscene abuses are being hurled at them. And this is that 17-18 year old kids, who are doing this, and what are these guys doing, please go live your life, targeting the people who are just giving you enteratinemt, just take that and why are you getting into it. If someone is manipulating this that it is crime, If someone is running this propaganda then I am sure this can be reported and this should be reported, because I feel like I have seen my close fans who I have an had an interration with, they have sent me a screen shot which I deleted, I hate that it affects me negatively, of how proagnada has been spread around and how plans have been made as to how put me down. I got a call from a fan one day, I was worried of how they got my number they told me that there this thing being spread that my song should not work and how people are gathering to just put me down and I was like why but they are just kids, they will get manipulated, they will get influenced and its just wrong”.

He also said, “And all the speculations that have happened, I have seen the messages of Sumbul’s solo fans and they have said not to support me or watch my videos, I am this nad I am that, and you can’t support me please, don’t, 10, 000 to 15, 000 people doing this does not affect me but its’ the negativity my way and I am fine the way I am, just don’t give me negativity”.

When asked if he and Sumbul will ever be okay he said, “I don’t know man, I am starting to loose hope and that’s why I have kept quiet till now, if things get resolved again, which is why I always said that things are okay, because I believed we are good but it is not resolving and I have tried very hard, but I think it is because the effort hasn’t been made from her, I am not going to go and solve it with her father, why should I do that, he is not my friend, Sumbul is”.

He also said that his intention is not further the narrative but just speak his side of the truth.

