OMG! Fahmaan Khan reveals the shocking reason why he didn’t participate in Bigg Boss Season 16, Check it out

MUMBAI: Fahmaan was part of Imlie and the audience loved the romance between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the iconic couples on-screen.

Fahmaan Khan who essayed the role of Aryan is loved by the audience and the fans, and became a household name today.

But Fahmaan did get the recognition and fame that he has gained today through a lot of struggles before he could make a name for himself. Today, he is considered one of the most talented actors on television.

The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has already given the show thumbs up.

( ALSO READ : OMG! Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh prepare a special dish on the sets of Imlie; there is a Teeny-CHEENI twist to it)

Sumbul, who was the co – star of Fahmaan Khan in Imlie is one of the contestants in the house and since then, the fans have been eager and excited to the possibility of seeing Fahmaan in the house too!

A lesser-known fact is that the show was offered to Fahmaan Khan but the actor refused it.

Recently in an interview, the actor said, “After I got Imlie, I was offered Bigg Boss but then I declined the offer as I am not in that space to do the show. I do not want to get locked in the house for 60 days and not do anything at all. I am a very outdoor person and I believe I should go out every day and do work and mainly do something productive.”

He further added, “I can’t just be locked in a room with a group of people. I am quite adventurous at heart right now. I want to work and act and be part of different projects. I can’t manipulate and do things that do not show the real Fahmaan and hence, this was the major reason I didn’t accept the offer for Bigg Boss.”

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ – Kya Baat Hai! Check out Fahmaan Khan’s special gesture for Sumbul Touqeer Khan )