OMG! Fahmaan Khan talks about how he rejected the show “Dil Dosti Dance” for this shocking reason; reveals if he would consider the next season of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.

His sizzling chemistry with Sumbul Toqueer Khan aka Imlie has garnered a lot of audience's attention. Fans love their pair and tag them as #AryLie and #SumAan.

His journey so far is commendable. He began his career with modeling and theatre and later on, with constant hard work he made his TV debut in the year 2015. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Imlie.

Apart from this, Fahmaan auditioned for MTV’s reality show Roadies but unfortunately, he did not receive the expected success.

These days, he is grabbing headlines for his performance in COLORS serial Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii, where fans are loving him as Ravi and have already given him a thumbs up.

The actor is quite active on his social media account and he keeps sharing about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

The actor said “I was just 17 years back then and came to Mumbai to become an actor. At that time, I was offered the show “Dil Dosti Dance”, but I refused it as I wanted to do movies. But after that, no offers came in and I went home. The creative director of the show was after me for 15 days to do the show. He told me that I should take up and I didn’t do it. But, I have no regrets”

The actor also opened up on doing a dance reality show and the next season of Bigg Boss.

The actor said “ I haven’t made up my mind on doing a dance reality show as I like to act in different projects and mediums. I haven’t thought of doing a reality show in general, but if I'm offered one in future, it depends on that time”

On doing the next season of Bigg Boss, Fahmaan said “NO, I don’t think I would be doing the next season as I am not that kind of a person who can be locked in a house. I need to talk to people. I don’t think I can be locked in four months. It's not my cup of tea for sure.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would love to watch him in a reality show, but the actor has made his stance clear.

