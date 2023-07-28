OMG! Is Fahmaan Khan the next blue-eyed boy of Dharma Productions and a possible Karan Johar favourite? Here’s why fans think so

Fahmaan Khan

MUMBAI: Fahmaan Khan is a popular actor and stars as Ravi Randhawa in the show Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan: Dharampatnii. He enjoys a massive fan following. 

But, it was his role as Aryan in Imlie that was the turning point. Now, after bidding adieu to the show a little while ago, the actor is seen in the Colors' show Dharampatnii and fans are loving his new avatar.

Fahmaan has a massive fan following and fans adore him not just for his acting, but for his personality as well. He takes out the time to interact with fans online, follows the fan pages and is quite active. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan roped in for Karan Johar's next ?

While there is no counting of Fahmaan’s fans, there is one of the list that might intrigue everyone.

It is none other than Karan Joharns of Fahmaan have noticed that Karan has followed Fahmaan for a long time on Instagram and not just that, he always likes Fahmaan’s post.

We also reported that there are strong rumors, that Fahmaan will be a part of Dharma Productions next.

All of these observations have raised a big question? Is Fahmaan Khan the new star-eyed boy of Dharma, and has his popularity given him maybe the biggest career jumps?

Well, all of these are valid questions but the answer only will present itself with time.

Are you excited to see Fahmaan on the big screen?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Fahmaan Khan is extremely friendly to everyone on the sets of Dharampatni except with THIS co-star

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

