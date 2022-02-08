OMG! Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan's Askhit Sukhija spills the beans on 'Shubh Aarambh 'Season 2, His Love life and Ishaan's future!

MUMBAI: Thanks to its intriguing and thrilling plot, Colors TV's new show Fanaa-Ishq Mein Marjawan is attracting a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agasthya and Paakhi, respectively, in the show, which also features Akshit Sukhija.

Fans were surprised by Reem's chemistry with Akshit after recent episodes, despite the fact that there has been a lot of talk about Zain and Reem's chemistry since the trailer was released.

Akshit He plays Ishaan Tandon on the show, who runs into Pakhi and finds her locked in a treasure chest. Ishaan and Pakhi have begun to fall in love, which grieves Agasthaya.

Akshit is very active on social media, frequently posting behind-the-scenes photos and glimpses of in-between banter, as well as hints at upcoming show tracks.

Akshit hosted an Instagram Live, in which they took to reply to a lot of fan queries and some of these questions raised a lot of curiosity.

When A fan asked Akshit if there will be another season of 'Shubhaarambh' which starred him and Mahima Makwana and aired on Colors. To which Akshit said that he would love to do it but currently there is no news or ideas on the second season.

Akshit was asked some other questions, about Valentine's day, to which Akshit said that it is just a waste of time and he is least interested in celebrating these things.

He also hinted at what's next for his character and what will Agasthaya do next, Akshit said that Agasthaya might torture Ishaan but Zain will never.

The story is only progressing on the show, Pakhi and Ishaan seem to be getting closer and it only makes Agasthaya Angry.

