OMG! From getting married at 18 to becoming the winner of Bigg Boss, Here's all you need to know about Shweta Tiwari!

For many generations to come, Shweta will always be Prerna and her eternal love story with Anurag and Mr. Bajaj will go on to entertain many more.
Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 16:15
SHWeta Tiwari

MUMBAI:  While TV is an ever-expanding medium, with more new faces joining in every day, some actors were at the helm of the TV stardom, and will always remain that iconic not only in the cultural landscape but to the fans and viewers of the TV. 

One such actress is Shweta Tiwari, who shot to fame with the role of Prerna in Kasauti Zindagi Kay, and since then has done many other iconic roles as well.

Big Scoop! Shweta Tiwari was ridiculed over her marriages and asked not to marry again; check out the actress's befitting reply

While people know all about Prerna’s life, Shweta’s personal life has been quite a rollercoaster, and that too in the eyes of the public, mother to two wonderful children, out of which Palak has already made her Bollywood debut.

Here are some things that you might not know about Shweta’s life. At the age of 12, Shweta Tiwari began her career in films and serials. Before transitioning to Bollywood and television, she had gained recognition in the Bhojpuri film industry. During her time in the Bhojpuri industry, the connection between Shweta Tiwari and director Raja Chaudhary deepened. What initially started as a friendship between them eventually evolved into a romantic relationship.

Shweta was only 18 when the two got married and later divorced in 2007, Shweta also raised her daughter Palak as a single mom, finding love again with Abhinav Kohli, but that relationship too, was full of heartbreak and since 2019, has raised both her children as a single mom.

Not just that, in terms of reality shows, Shweta is one of the few contestants, to win the coveted prize of 1 crore on Bigg Boss, and she also placed as the 4th runner-up on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

The actress who turns 43 today, was last seen in the leading role of Aparajita on the show, Main Hoon Aparajita on Zee TV. Fans from all over have showered love and blessings on the star’s birthday.

EXCLUSIVE! Raja Chaudhary opens up on why he never revealed his side of story to the world just like ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, says, ''What's the use of that when my marriage and relationship is over?''


 

Aayushi Hemnani's picture

About Author

Submitted by Aayushi Hemnani on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 16:15

