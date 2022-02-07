OMG! Is Gungun of Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq sey aka Yesha Rughani going to Hollywood? Is she Following Priyanka Chopra's footsteps?

MUMBAI: Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is gaining popularity among the general public slowly but steadily. The drama is set in a large joint family, which harkens back to the large families and traditions of the 1990s. The story is set in the 1990s, and Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi are a new couple. The family seems to be a happy one, with members who enjoy music and cricket.

The major protagonists of the show are Anubhav, a middle-class joint family scientist, and Gungun, a selectively empathic rich pampered brat. Yesha Rughani and Manan Joshi play the key characters in the show, and they do end up marrying.

Yesha Rughani who was also seen in shows like 'Muskaan' And Jeet Gayi to Piya Morey, has become quite a known face in the world of TV, and now it seems like she is inching towards Hollywood like or desi girl, Priyanka Chopra.

Actually, Yesha isn't moving to Hollywood anytime soon but she is channeling her inner 'Desi-Girl' in this reel, check it out :

Meanwhile, in the show, the chemistry between the stars is receiving a lot of love from the fans who are adamant for the duo to get married so that they see their 'nok-jhok' wali love story sooner.

Kabhi Ittefaq Sey stars Manan Joshi, Yesha Rughani, Mehul Nisar, and Delnaz Irani are seen in pivotal roles and air on Star Plus.

